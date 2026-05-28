Watch: Shin Min Ah Is Determined To Uncover The Truth Behind Her Twin Sister’s Mysterious Death In “The Eyes” Teaser

Upcoming film “The Eyes” has released a new teaser!

“The Eyes” tells the story of Seo Jin (Shin Min Ah) who is gradually losing her sight due to a genetic disease and sets out to investigate the suspicious death of her twin sister.

Shin Min Ah takes on a dual role as twins Seo In, a blind ceramic artist who ultimately meets a mysterious death, and Seo Jin, a photographer who gradually loses her sight.

The teaser opens with Seo Jin’s ominous words, “I often dream about Seo In. Though she always looked sad.” In one scene, Seo Jin appears anxious while standing in a darkroom filled with photographs of eyes.

Seo Jin then begins pursuing the truth behind her twin sister Seo In’s (also played by Shin Min Ah) mysterious death. Things soon take a dark turn as Seo Jin insists that someone killed her twin sister. In one scene, Seo Jin—whose vision has deteriorated even further—is seen looking terrified as an unidentified threat closes in on her. In another scene, she is seen running through the rain with her eyes covered, panicked as though she is being chased. In yet another scene, she is seen pointing a weapon at someone who appears to have broken into her home.

The teaser also introduces detective Do Hyuk (Kim Nam Hee), who also seems to be investigating Seo In’s death, model Hyun Min (Lee Seung Ryong), and detective Mi Kyung (Kim Young Ah).

Watch the teaser below!

“The Eyes” is scheduled to hit theaters nationwide on June 24.

While waiting, watch Shin Min Ah in “Oh My Venus”:

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