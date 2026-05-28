'Colony' Reveals Behind-The-Scenes Photos Of Jun Ji Hyun, Koo Kyo Hwan, Ji Chang Wook, And More On Set

The film “Colony” has shared a glimpse of its stars behind the scenes of filming!

On May 28, the film distributor released behind-the-scenes photos offering a look at the passion of the cast and crew.

Helmed by “Train to Busan” and “Peninsula” director Yeon Sang Ho, “Colony” tells the story of survivors trapped in a building that has been blockaded due to an unknown virus as those infected evolve into unpredictable forms.

The stills show the actors deeply focused on filming, along with the warm and friendly atmosphere on set. Jun Ji Hyun, who looks serious while monitoring a scene, delivered both subtle emotional acting and strong action sequences with precision.

Koo Kyo Hwan is shown staying in character while waiting to film. In other moments, he reveals a charming duality by displaying a playful side and smiling as he lifts his blindfold.

Ji Chang Wook heightens the tension in the latter half of the film as his character subdues the infected with an unwavering gaze and shifts the direction of the story.

Meanwhile, a photo of Ji Chang Wook and Kim Shin Rok smiling brightly at the camera shows that the strong chemistry between their characters in the film, siblings Choi Hyun Seok and Choi Hyun Hee, extends beyond the screen.

Next, Shin Hyun Been is captured monitoring scenes with a serious expression. She also smiles brightly while wearing a protective suit, suggesting a warm atmosphere on set.

In addition, Go Soo is seen listening closely to a staff member’s explanations, conveying a sense of genuine passion.

“Colony” is now playing in theaters nationwide.

Watch Jun Ji Hyun in “My Love From the Star” below:

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And watch Ji Chang Wook in “The K2” below:

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