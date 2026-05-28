Kim Min Ha Is A North Korean Defector Starting Over In South Korea In Posters For New Film “Hana Korea”

Upcoming film “Hana Korea” has shared a new poster featuring Kim Min Ha.

Inspired by a true life story, “Hana Korea” follows the journey of Hye Seon (Kim Min Ha), a North Korean defector who strives to keep moving forward despite facing an unfamiliar life.

The film is written and directed by Danish filmmaker Frederik Sølberg, offering a unique perspective on the life and growth of a North Korean defector through the eyes of a Danish director.

The newly released posters depict North Korean defector Hye Seon arriving in South Korea and embarking on a new life. The first poster, rendered in cool blue tones, shows Hye Seon arriving in South Korea by plane. Her expression vividly conveys anxiety and fear. The caption, “Starting over in an unfamiliar place,” reflects her complex emotions as she faces a new life after leaving everything behind. The image of her sitting alone on the airplane hints at the unfamiliar reality and loneliness that await her.

The next poster, rendered in a striking red tone, captures Hye Seon gazing down at the floor. Her expression conveys anxiety and tension, as well as the determination to endure her new life.

“Hana Korea” will be released on July 8.

In the meantime, watch Kim Min Ha in “Way Back Love” with subtitles on Viki:

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