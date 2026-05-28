Shin Hae Sun, Gong Myoung, And Kim Jae Wook Share Closing Remarks Ahead Of “Filing For Love” Finale

The stars of tvN’s “Filing for Love” have shared their final thoughts ahead of the drama’s finale!

tvN’s “Filing for Love” is a romantic comedy that tells the story of Noh Ki Jun (Gong Myoung), the ace of a major corporation’s audit department, who is suddenly demoted to the team that handles internal misconduct. He winds up becoming increasingly entangled with Joo In Ah (Shin Hae Sun), a tough and eccentric team leader who is hiding a secret.

Spoilers

Joo In Ah and Noh Ki Jun finally acknowledged their feelings for each other after many ups and downs and entered a romantic relationship. However, just when a happy path seemed possible, they were faced with unexpected challenges. In addition, Jeon Jae Yeol (Kim Jae Wook), Joo In Ah’s former lover, emerges as a variable, casting a shadow over their future. Will the remaining two episodes lead to a happy ending?

Ahead of the drama’s finale, the cast members shared their final goodbyes as well as what viewers should focus on in the final two episodes.

First, Shin Hae Sun, who plays audit team leader Joo In Ah, shared what viewers should pay attention to in the remaining episodes. She remarked, “I hope viewers will watch closely to see how the office romance between Joo In Ah and Noh Ki Jun will conclude.” She added, “The realistic and relatable moments between the two, who work together at the office and share their daily lives at home, will continue to add fun to the drama until the very end.”

She also expressed her gratitude to viewers, saying, “I sincerely thank all the viewers who loved and supported ‘Filing for Love.’ Thanks to you, I was able to spend a very happy time as In Ah.”

Gong Myoung remarked, “I hope viewers will focus on the emotions of Joo In Ah and Noh Ki Jun as they try to protect each other until the end. Please look forward to what choices they will make for each other, and what kind of conclusion those choices will lead to.”

He also expressed his gratitude, saying, “I am grateful to all the viewers who loved ‘Filing for Love.’ Thanks to the director, writer, staff, and fellow actors who worked with me, we were able to wrap things up well and receive so much love.” He added, “I was so happy to be able to play the lovable Ki Jun.”

Kim Jae Wook, who plays third-generation chaebol Jeon Jae Yeol and vice chairman of Haemu Group, says, “We filmed passionately and happily within a great team. I’m happy that the show received so much love, which makes its conclusion feel even more bittersweet.”

He continued, “I sincerely thank all the viewers who supported us, and I promise to return with a new project and a new character.”

The next episode of “Filing for Love” will air on May 30 at 9:10 p.m. KST!

In the meantime, catch up on all the previous episodes of the drama on Viki below:

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