Kim Jae Joong, Kong Seong Ha, And Go Yoon Jun Investigate Terrifying Supernatural Case In “The Shrine”

Occult horror film “The Shrine” has unveiled chilling new character posters featuring Kim Jae Joong, Kong Seong Ha, and Go Yoon Jun!

“The Shrine” tells the story of three college students who mysteriously disappear during an expedition to an abandoned shrine in Kobe, Japan, and the journey of shaman Myung Jin (Kim Jae Joong) and his college friend Yoo Mi (Kong Seong Ha) as they uncover the identity of the evil spirit behind the case.

The newly released character posters capture the intense fear and tension surrounding the three characters as they confront terrifying supernatural events.

Kim Jae Joong stars as shaman Myung Jin. Accompanied by the chilling line, “Show me what kind of evil spirit is behind this,” he exudes restrained charisma while clutching a shaman’s bell in his search for the truth behind the sinister presence. His piercing gaze and ritual-ready stance heighten anticipation for the powerful presence he will bring as he confronts the evil spirit head-on.

Next, Kong Seong Ha’s poster captures Yoo Mi tracking the evil spirit hidden within the abandoned shrine, her face filled with a complicated mix of fear and curiosity. The caption, “They looked like they were possessed by something,” further hints at the terrifying supernatural events awaiting her and conveys the character’s escalating emotional turmoil.

Finally, Go Yoon Jun—making his screen debut as Pastor Han Joo—creates an eerie sense of tension in his poster. Alongside the line, “I can’t believe something this horrific is happening again…,” he is shown desperately praying for the students possessed by evil spirits. The image highlights the character’s deep anguish and desperation, sparking curiosity about the crucial role he will play in the unfolding mystery.

“The Shrine” is scheduled to hit theaters in Korea on June 17.

While you wait, watch Kim Jae Joong in “Bad Memory Eraser” below:

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