Lee Jae Wook And Shin Ye Eun Are In Perfect Sync With Their Webtoon Counterparts In 'Doctor On The Edge'

ENA’s upcoming drama “Doctor on the Edge” has unveiled a special poster!

“Doctor on the Edge” will tell the love story of public health doctor Do Ji Eui (Lee Jae Wook), who is assigned to the notorious island Pyeondong, and nurse Yook Ha Ri (Shin Ye Eun), who is hiding a secret. After crossing paths on a remote island, they embark on a heartwarming journey of saving lives and learning about love as they get to know the island’s residents.

As the drama is based on the popular webtoon “Endurance Doctor,” it has released a special new poster drawn by Kim Tae Poong, the artist who created the original webtoon.

The new poster matches the original version perfectly, capturing the anxiety of Do Ji Eui, who is nervous about islands due to a past trauma, and the warm smile of Yook Ha Ri, who will help melt those anxieties away. Both posters hint at the romance to come against the backdrop of a beautiful, serene ocean.

“I think the amazing production team turned [the webtoon] into an even more romantic and moving drama than I’d anticipated,” remarked Kim Tae Poong. “The webtoon ‘Endurance Doctor’ was inspired by an extremely relatable social media post by a doctor I know who was serving as a real-life public health doctor. Please keep an eye on the story of these medical professionals filling the gaps in South Korea’s healthcare system.”

“Doctor on the Edge” will premiere on June 1 at 10 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Lee Jae Wook in “Last Summer” on Viki below:

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And watch Shin Ye Eun in “A Hundred Memories” below:

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