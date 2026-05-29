'Sold Out On You' Ends On Ratings Rise

SBS’s “Sold Out on You” has come to an end!

On May 28, the romantic comedy starring Ahn Hyo Seop and Chae Won Bin enjoyed a modest increase in viewership for its series finale. According to Nielsen Korea, the final episode of “Sold Out on You” scored an average nationwide rating of 2.7 percent.

Meanwhile, “Cabbage Your Life” held steady, maintaining its average nationwide rating of 1.6 percent from its previous episode last week.

Watch Ahn Hyo Seop in “Omniscient Reader: The Prophecy” below:

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And check out Chae Won Bin’s film “Yadang: The Snitch” below!

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