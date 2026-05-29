NCT's Doyoung Donates 100 Million Won For Suicide Prevention And Survivors

NCT’s Doyoung has made a thoughtful donation to a meaningful cause.

On May 29, the Korea Foundation for Suicide Prevention announced, “NCT’s Doyoung has donated 100 million won [approximately $67,000] designated to support military soldiers at risk of suicide and to help children and adolescents who have lost family members to suicide.”

Doyoung remarked, “One of the things I often tell fans is ‘Tomorrow will definitely be happier than today.’ Although there are times when a single day feels overwhelming and difficult, but I believe that in the end, tomorrow will move you in a warmer and happier direction than today.”

He continued, “I hope that this donation conveys that I am cheering you on, and I hope it gives everyone the strength to find courage.”

Jung Yoon Soon, the chairperson of the Korea Foundation for Suicide Prevention, commented, “Supporting the mental health of military soldiers and aiding children and adolescents who have lost family members to suicide are key tasks in preventing suicide and creating a safety net in our society. Doyoung’s sincere and heartfelt contribution will become a precious lifeline for those standing on the brink of despair.”

Watch Doyoung in his drama “Dear X Who Doesn’t Love Me” on Viki below:

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