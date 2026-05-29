Namkoong Min Searches Desperately For His Missing Wife In First Poster For New Drama “The Husband”

KBS2’s upcoming drama “The Husband” starring Namkoong Min has unveiled its first teaser!

“The Husband” is a romance thriller that follows a man who becomes entangled in a desperate fight against a ruthless criminal in order to rescue his wife, who is kidnapped just before their divorce. In addition to Namkoong Min, the drama further stars Lee Seol, Kim Dae Myeung, and Lee Sang Hee.

Namkoong Min will lead the drama as Kang Tae Joo, a former neurosurgeon turned hospital director who risks his life in a relentless pursuit to save his wife.

On May 29, “The Husband” unveiled the first poster featuring Kang Tae Joo, who begins a fierce struggle as he becomes both a runaway and pursuer to find his missing wife.

In the poster, Kang Tae Joo is dressed in a suit as he takes a phone call with a shaky gaze. With just one call, Kang Tae Joo’s world turns upside down, drawing curiosity about who is on the other end of the line.

Furthermore, behind Kang Tae Joo, flames burn brightly signaling a great fire, raising questions about what could be burning and how the fierce struggle in which Kang Tae Joo searches desperately for his wife Go Se Yoon (Lee Seol) will unfold.

The copy, “The day after we talked divorce, my wife was kidnapped,” further conveys Kang Tae Joo’s complicated emotions.

“The Husband” will premiere on July 4 at 9:20 p.m. KST. Stay tuned for updates!

While waiting, watch Namkoong Min in “My Dearest” on Viki:

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