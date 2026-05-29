Lim Ji Yeon Is Flustered By Heo Nam Jun's Bold Pursuit After Their Kiss In 'My Royal Nemesis'

SBS’s “My Royal Nemesis” has shared a glimpse of the changed dynamic between Lim Ji Yeon and Heo Nam Jun after their first kiss!

“My Royal Nemesis” is a romantic comedy starring Lim Ji Yeon as Shin Seo Ri, a struggling actress who is suddenly possessed by the spirit of a notorious villainess from the Joseon era. Heo Nam Jun stars as Cha Se Gye, a ruthless chaebol heir who is known as a “monster created by capitalism.”

Spoilers

On the previous episode of “My Royal Nemesis,” Cha Se Gye and Shin Seo Ri finally shared their first kiss.

In newly released stills from the drama’s next episode, Cha Se Gye holds Shin Seo Ri close as they gaze into each other’s eyes, seemingly seconds away from a kiss. With Cha Se Gye’s eyes dripping with affection and his arms wrapped tightly around her waist, Shin Seo Ri appears visibly flustered by his bold advances.

Now that he has confirmed Shin Seo Ri’s feelings through their first kiss, Cha Se Gye is determined to pursue her even more openly and aggressively, and his fond smile as he looks at her reveals just how much he cares about her.

Shin Seo Ri, on the other hand, doesn’t share Cha Se Gye’s composure. In contrast to his relaxed smiles, Shin Seo Ri can’t help getting nervous and flustered when his displays of affection make her heart skip a beat.

To find out how the couple’s dynamic evolves after their first kiss, catch the next episode of “My Royal Nemesis” on May 29 at 9:50 p.m. KST!

In the meantime, watch Heo Nam Jun in “A Hundred Memories” on Viki below:

Watch Now

And watch Lim Ji Yeon in “Lies Hidden in My Garden” below:

Watch Now

Source (1)