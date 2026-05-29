Seo In Guk Is A Notoriously Cold Boss Who Changes After Meeting Park Ji Hyun In 'See You At Work Tomorrow!'

tvN’s upcoming drama “See You at Work Tomorrow!” has shared a new sneak peek of Seo In Guk in character!

Based on the hit webtoon of the same name, “See You at Work Tomorrow!” is a romance drama starring Park Ji Hyun as Cha Ji Yoon, an office worker stuck in a career rut. After becoming entangled with her prickly boss Kang Si Woo (Seo In Guk), she winds up making a fresh start both in her career and in her love life.

In the drama, Kang Si Woo is a notoriously strict boss who prioritizes principles and efficiency above everything else. A cold and unapproachable figure, Kang Si Woo is known within the company as the “3 NOs Man” because of his personal code of conduct: NO smiling, NO getting close to other people, and NO apologizing easily.

However, Kang Si Woo, who was previously focused entirely on work, unexpectedly finds himself breaking these rules after meeting Cha Ji Yoon. As someone who rarely lets his feelings show, Kang Si Woo will begin to show subtle changes in his aloof expressions and indifferent tone as he undergoes an unexpected emotional transformation.

“See You at Work Tomorrow!” will premiere on June 22 at 8:50 p.m. KST, taking over the time slot currently occupied by “The Legend of Kitchen Soldier.”

In the meantime, watch Seo In Guk in his drama “Doom at Your Service” below:

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And check out his film “Project Wolf Hunting” below!

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