All Eyes Are On Hong Hwa Yeon In 'Filing For Love'

tvN’s “Filing for Love” has shared a suspenseful new glimpse of its next episode!

“Filing for Love” is a romantic comedy that tells the story of Noh Ki Jun (Gong Myoung), the ace of a major corporation’s audit department, who is suddenly demoted to the team that handles internal misconduct. He winds up becoming increasingly entangled with Joo In Ah (Shin Hae Sun), a tough and eccentric team leader who is hiding a secret.

Spoilers

On the previous episode of “Filing for Love,” Noh Ki Jun and the rest of Audit Team 3 stood firmly by Joo In Ah as her scandal shook the entire company. The episode ended on a shocking cliffhanger, with Park Ah Jeong (Hong Hwa Yeon) unexpectedly showing up at the shareholders’ meeting as a witness for Jeon Seong Yeol (Kang Sang Jun).

Newly released stills from the drama’s upcoming episode capture the tension at the meeting after Park Ah Jeong’s surprise appearance. Even amidst this unexpected turn of events, Joo In Ah and Noh Ki Jun remain calm and cool-headed as they watch the situation play out before their eyes.

Meanwhile, Jeon Jae Yeol (Kim Jae Wook) looks betrayed and infuriated as he stares down Park Ah Jeong, who gazes back at him with a complicated mix of emotions.

The “Filing for Love” production team teased, “In Episode 11, which airs on May 30, Joo In Ah will face yet another crisis after being swept up in the Haemu Group succession battle.”

They continued, “Please keep an eye on not only the actions of Joo In Ah and Noh Ki Jun as they fight to protect each other, but also the choices and emotional changes made by Jeon Jae Yeol and Park Ah Jeong.”

To find out what unfolds at the shareholders’ meeting after Park Ah Jeong’s arrival, catch the next episode of “Filing for Love” on May 30 at 9:10 p.m. KST!

In the meantime, watch all the previous episodes of the drama on Viki below:

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