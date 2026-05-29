So Ji Sub Risks Everything To Rescue His Missing Daughter In 'Agent Kim Reactivated'

SBS’s upcoming drama “Agent Kim Reactivated” has unveiled a teaser poster!

Based on a popular webtoon, “Agent Kim Reactivated” is an action revenge drama tells the story of Manager Kim (So Ji Sub), a seemingly ordinary dad with a secret past who puts everything on the line to save his beloved daughter.

Although Manager Kim appears on the surface to be an ordinary manager at a bank, he is actually a former secret agent who must hide his identity at all costs. Despite his hidden past as a dangerous operative who is now at the top of North Korea’s blacklist, Manager Kim is currently living a quiet life as a family man who is completely devoted to his one and only daughter.

Because he needs to keep his very existence a secret, Manager Kim has kept his abilities under wraps for years. However, when his daughter goes missing, his dormant fighting instincts are reawakened, and he risks everything to rescue her.

Comparing the drama to the popular 2008 film “Taken,” the production team teased, “Heralding the birth of ‘the Korean version of “Taken,”’ ’Agent Kim Reactivated’ will deliver exciting thrills and entertainment based on the foundation of explosive paternal love.”

“Through ‘Agent Kim Reactivated,’ which marks So Ji Sub’s first SBS drama in 13 years, he will once again get viewers’ hearts racing,” they continued. “Please tune in to ‘Agent Kim Reactivated’ to catch So Ji Sub’s unprecedented transformation and catharsis-inducing performance.”

“Agent Kim Reactivated” will premiere on June 26 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch So Ji Sub in “Confession” on Viki below:

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And check out his film “Alienoid” below:

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