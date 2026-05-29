Kim Hyang Gi Faces Possible Expulsion While Cha Hak Yeon’s Sudden Hospital Visit Raises Alarm In “Absolute Value Of Romance” Finale

Coupang Play’s “Absolute Value of Romance” is heading into its finale!

“Absolute Value of Romance” tells the story of high school student Yeo Eui Ju (Kim Hyang Gi), who secretly writes a BL novel featuring her handsome teachers as the main characters. However, when she winds up running into these teachers in real life at unexpected moments, her once-peaceful school life takes a turbulent turn.

Spoilers

The newly released stills hint at the massive consequences Yeo Eui Ju faces after being revealed as “Lee Mook,” the author of the web novel “We Were Friends.” Swept up in a controversy that shakes the entire school, Eui Ju is summoned before the disciplinary committee and even faces the possibility of expulsion, heightening tension over how the school’s biggest troublemaker will overcome the crisis—especially after her parents are called in as well.

The stills also tease troubling developments surrounding Ga Woo Soo (Cha Hak Yeon). Woo Soo is seen leaving class to visit the hospital, while Noh Da Ju (Kim Jae Hyun), Jung Ki Jeon (Sohn Jeong Hyuck), and Yoon Dong Joo (Kim Dong Gyu) watch him with concern, creating a much heavier atmosphere than usual and hinting at a new crisis involving Woo Soo.

After hearing the news, Eui Ju rushes to the hospital, where the drama will finally unveil an unexpected connection and fateful bond that has tied the two characters together since 10 years ago, raising anticipation for the finale even further.

Attention is also focused on the future of the secret web novel “We Were Friends,” which had halted serialization following a public apology. One of the biggest questions heading into the finale is whether Eui Ju, now pushed to the brink, will be able to finish the story’s final chapter. At the same time, the tangled relationships between the novel’s characters—Joo Si On (Cha Hak Yeon), Han Jae Min (Kim Jae Hyun), Kang Tae Ha (Sohn Jeong Hyuck), and Choi Yoon (Kim Dong Gyu)—are expected to keep viewers deeply immersed until the very end.

Episodes 15 and 16 of “Absolute Value of Romance” air on May 29 at 8 p.m. KST.

Watch Kim Hyang Gi in “Moments of 18” on Viki:

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Also watch Cha Hak Yeon in “Joseon Attorney: A Morality” below:

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