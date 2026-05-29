Watch: Choi Min Sik Becomes Obsessed With Choi Hyun Wook’s Mysterious Writing In “Notes From The Last Row” Teaser

Netflix has unveiled the first poster and teaser for its upcoming drama “Notes from the Last Row”!

“Notes from the Last Row” is a psychological thriller drama that follows Heo Mun Oh (Choi Min Sik), a failed writer-turned-Korean literature professor who hasn’t published a new work in 20 years. After discovering the extraordinary writing talent of Lee Kang (Choi Hyun Wook), a student who always sits in the back row of his classroom, Heo Mun Oh gradually becomes obsessed with the young man’s draft.

The newly released poster creates an eerie sense of tension through the stark contrast between the two characters. Heo Mun Oh appears shaken, as though consumed by something, while Lee Kang exudes a cold and cynical aura. Fragments of sentences peeking through torn gaps across the poster further heighten curiosity about the pair’s secretive “private literature lessons.”

The teaser follows Heo Mun Oh as he rediscovers his passion for writing after encountering Lee Kang’s work. At first, his words of encouragement—“You have talent”—suggest the beginning of a warm mentor-student relationship. But the mood quickly darkens as Heo Mun Oh becomes increasingly obsessed with Lee Kang’s writing and begins digging into the truth behind it.

His chilling question, “The story you wrote for your assignment… was that real?” hints at the disturbing nature of Lee Kang’s work and teases a suspenseful story in which the boundary between fiction and reality begins to blur.

Watch the teaser below:

“Notes from the Last Row” is set to premiere on June 26.

While waiting, watch Choi Hyun Wook in “Weak Hero Class 1”:

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Also check out Choi Min Sik in “Exhuma”:

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