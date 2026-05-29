Lim Ji Yeon Reacts Hilariously After Heo Nam Jun’s Aunt Jung Young Joo Shows Up With Cash In “My Royal Nemesis”

Lim Ji Yeon refuses to be intimidated in “My Royal Nemesis”!

“My Royal Nemesis” is a romantic comedy starring Lim Ji Yeon as Shin Seo Ri, a struggling actress who suddenly becomes possessed by the spirit of a notorious villainess from the Joseon era. Heo Nam Jun stars as Cha Se Gye, a ruthless chaebol heir known as a “monster created by capitalism.”

Spoilers

The new stills capture the intense face-off between Shin Seo Ri and Cha Ju Ran (Jung Young Joo), Cha Se Gye’s aunt.

The confrontation takes place in Seo Ri’s rooftop room. Despite the sudden appearance of an elder, Seo Ri stands her ground without flinching, while Ju Ran, the eldest daughter of Cha Il Group, radiates a fierce and intimidating aura. The tense standoff between the two creates a charged atmosphere, and Seo Ri’s proud posture and unwavering gaze perfectly capture the hardened confidence of a Joseon-era villainess who has already weathered countless hardships.

The stills leave viewers curious about how Seo Ri will strike back against Ju Ran, who has barged into her personal space without warning.

Most notably, the suspicious envelope of cash in Ju Ran’s hand raises questions about her intentions, while Seo Ri’s unexpected reaction is said to deliver a burst of comedy.

Episode 7 of “My Royal Nemesis” airs on May 29 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Lim Ji Yeon’s film “Revolver” below:

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