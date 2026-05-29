Shin Ha Kyun Bumps Into Hyun Bong Sik While In Disguise On Infiltration Mission In “Fifties Professionals”

Shin Ha Kyun is transforming into a mysterious “Masked Racer” in “Fifties Professionals”!

“Fifties Professionals” is an action-comedy about three seemingly ordinary but secretly dangerous middle-aged men who are brought back into action by destiny. The three men, who once reigned at the top of their respective fields, find themselves exiled to the remote island of Yeongseon after a mysterious incident. There, they begin a bittersweet and comedic quest to uncover the truth about the fateful day from 10 years ago that changed their lives.

Spoilers

Previously, Episode 2 slowly unraveled the hidden truth behind the ferry incident from 10 years ago as Jung Ho Myung, Bong Je Soon (Oh Jung Se), and Kang Beom Ryong (Heo Sung Tae) launched a full-scale chase over the missing USB drive. The ending—where Kang Beom Ryong, the second-in-command of the Hwasan faction, awakened his dormant instincts—left viewers with intense suspense.

The newly released stills capture Jung Ho Myung wearing a striking mask that completely covers his face as he embarks on an undercover mission to infiltrate Heaven Capital. The mask was originally gifted to him by his son Ji Woo as a token of support for his father, but it unexpectedly becomes a key item during the infiltration mission.

Despite the seriousness of the operation, the somewhat clumsy “Masked Racer” look adds a comedic touch. However, Jung Ho Myung’s determined expression and clenched fists also showcase the sharp tension and charisma of a former National Intelligence Service black agent, hinting at a unique mix of comedy and intensity.

Other stills capture Jung Ho Myung unexpectedly encountering Yoo In Gu (Hyun Bong Sik) in a restroom. Yoo In Gu appears visibly flustered by the sudden confrontation, while Jung Ho Myung’s mask—partially damaged as if slashed by a blade—suggests that something dangerous has unfolded between the two men.

Notably, Heaven Capital is believed to be a key source of political funding for Han Kyung Wook (Kim Sang Kyung). In the upcoming episode, Jung Ho Myung will carry out a solo infiltration mission without anyone’s help in order to uncover the connection between Han Kyung Wook and Heaven Capital.

Viewers can also look forward to Shin Ha Kyun’s action performance, as the actor underwent real boxing training for the role of Jung Ho Myung.

Episode 3 of “Fifties Professionals” airs on May 29 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

Watch the first two episodes on Viki below:

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