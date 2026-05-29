Shin Min Ah Investigates Her Twin Sister’s Death While Gradually Losing Her Sight In “The Eyes”

The upcoming thriller film “The Eyes” has unveiled new stills!

“The Eyes” tells the story of Seo Jin (Shin Min Ah), who is gradually losing her sight due to a genetic disease as she begins investigating the suspicious death of her twin sister.

One image captures Seo Jin developing photographs in a darkroom bathed in red light. Although she is gradually losing her vision due to a hereditary illness, Seo Jin continues to work as a photographer, expressing her own unique world through the camera lens.

Another still shows Seo Jin, dressed in fancy sleepwear, staring intensely at something with a hardened expression.

Meanwhile, another shot captures her model Hyun Min posing in the studio while talking with Seo Jin, raising curiosity about the delicate relationship between the two that seems to blur the line between closeness and obsession.

A separate image of Seo Jin’s twin sister Seo In smiling brightly in white clothing heightens anticipation for Shin Min Ah’s dual-role performance.

The stills also show Seo Jin heading to the home of her missing sister alongside Mi Kyung, the police officer assigned to protect her. Their tense and wary expressions create an unsettling atmosphere, hinting at unpredictable developments ahead.

Another image captures Do Hyuk (Kim Nam Hee) standing frozen among a crowd with a shocked expression. As a detective who becomes Seo Jin’s “eyes” while investigating the case, Do Hyuk remains wary of Seo Jin’s growing obsession with uncovering the truth behind her sister’s mysterious death, raising curiosity about how he will pursue the investigation alongside her.

Additional stills tease a new turning point in the story, showing Do Hyuk visiting Seo Jin while she wears bandages over her eyes. However, the mood quickly shifts when Seo Jin appears terrified while an unidentified figure stands ominously behind her, heightening anticipation for the shocking truth she is about to uncover.

“The Eyes” is set to premiere on June 24.

While waiting, watch Shin Min Ah in “Oh My Venus”:

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