3 Questions That Have Us Fully Hooked After The “Love Class 3” Premiere

If you didn’t know already, K-BL “Love Class” has officially started its third installment following “Love Class 2.” But don’t worry if you haven’t seen the first two; they’re standalone stories, so you can watch them all in any order you’d like.

In “Love Class 3,” the story goes beyond the classroom to the world of K-pop, and much like in Season 2, it’s a multi‑couple storyline where everyone’s stories overlap.

The story centers on Hyun Jae (Sae Byeol) and Soo An (Seo Yi Han), who compete together on an idol survival show but end up in totally different places. Meanwhile, their fellow trainee Jae Min (Lee Woo Jin) falls into a scandal and loses his chance to debut. Now at university, he meets a student from Thailand named Khun (Petch Panutuch Saelee), and that’s where his new, unexpected chapter begins.

With just two episodes released, there are already a handful of things that are impossible not to be curious about. These are the three big questions that’ll be on my mind until the next episodes air.

Warning: episodes 1 and 2 spoilers ahead!

1. Are Hyun Jae and Soo An just a ship or the real deal?

Were the feelings real, or was it all for show? It’s genuinely hard to tell so far, but it definitely can’t be nothing.

“Love Class 3” opens in the past, when idol trainees Hyun Jae and Soo An are competing side by side on a survival show. They’re popular with fans and often paired together thanks to their chemistry, but when the final lineup is announced, only Hyun Jae debuts. Even the fans are shocked to see Soo An eliminated, let alone separated from Hyun Jae.

Leaving the show, Soo An promised Hyun Jae that he’d keep training and one day meet him again on stage, but a year later, he has completely distanced himself from Hyun Jae. Hyun Jae has tried to stay in touch, but Soo An has stayed hidden away.

But fate brings them back together. Soo An ends up unknowingly working as a staff member during a performance with Hyun Jae’s group. He does his best to hide his identity and stay out of sight, but it doesn’t really work out since he keeps peeping at Hyun Jae.

Thanks to a little BL Cinderella moment, Soo An drops his lucky bracelet in front of Hyun Jae, who immediately recognizes it. But speedy Soo An runs away before Hyun Jae can confront him.

Following this, Hyun Jae musters up the courage to go to Soo An’s entertainment company to see him.

Their face-to-face meeting is bound to happen next, but the question is, was what they had only for the sake of the survival show, or was there something real between them that they never got to take further?

2. Will Jae Min clear his name?

The second storyline is of Hyun Jae’s friend, Jae Min. Jae Min was on the same K-pop survival show a year ago, but he didn’t debut like Hyun Jae. Right before he could, he got caught in a scandal.

The story goes that he was having a secret relationship with another male idol, and then the media found out. Despite being pressured to come clean, Jae Min maintained his privacy and didn’t say anything about his relationship. Instead, at the height of the scandal, the other guy involved told the media that Jae Min was stalking him.

This happened a year ago, but Jae Min is still branded as a stalker, even at his university. Hyun Jae has been encouraging him to give it another shot and start training again, but Jae Min isn’t convinced that it’s worth it.

Will Jae Min try again and clear his name, and who is the mystery guy who sold him out? What exactly happened between them?

3. How will Jae Min repay Khun?

On a less serious note, Jae Min winds up in a funny situation with a stranger that lands him in a bit of a pickle.

It starts at school when Jae Min literally runs into Khun, meeting again later in the school cafeteria. This is where the ketchup debacle happens (yes, ketchup debacle).

When Jae Min realizes Khun is a foreigner and isn’t fluent in Korean, he tries to help him by pointing out the ketchup among the sauces. For good measure, he gestures how to use it, telling Khun to shake the bottle. And he definitely shakes it, because it sprays all over Jae Min.

As an apology, Khun gifts Jae Min a new shirt. However, when Jae Min goes home and meets Hyun Jae, Hyun Jae tells him how wildly expensive the designer T-shirt he’s wearing is. Jae Min had no clue, so he puts it right back in the bag to return it to Khun. But there’s yet another hiccup.

It’s only then that he realizes the shirt is actually stained, so they can’t return it. Still wanting to repay Khun, he asks what else he can do. And Jae Min definitely felt immediate regret in asking that, because Khun responds with “your body.”

Given the silly miscommunication between the two so far due to Khun’s limited Korean, this could really go either way.

Start watching “Love Class 3”:

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Asya’s a BL-biased Soompi writer with a love of K-pop and all types of Asian dramas. Some of her favorite shows are “Psychopath Diary,” “Mr. Unlucky Has No Choice but to Kiss!,” “Light On Me,” “The Untamed,” “Go Go Squid!,” and “Cherry Magic!”

Currently watching: “Love Class 3,” “Feel What You Feel,” “Love Upon A Time,” “Wu,’’ and “Smile After Tears.”

Looking forward to: “Ticket to Heaven,” “Love Scandal,” “Don’t Be Too Emotional,” “Magic Lover,” “Mr. Fanboy,” “The Love Matter,” and “Be My Player Two.’’