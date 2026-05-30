'Fifties Professionals' Climbs To Its Highest Ratings Yet As 'My Royal Nemesis' Heads Into 2nd Half At No. 1

MBC’s new drama “Fifties Professionals” is on the rise!

On May 22, the new action-comedy achieved its highest viewership ratings yet with its third episode. According to Nielsen Korea, “Fifties Professionals” rose to an average nationwide rating of 5.5 percent, marking a jump of nearly 2 full percentage points from the drama’s second episode.

Meanwhile, SBS’s “My Royal Nemesis” wrapped up the first half of its run as the most-watched show of any kind to air on Friday. The latest episode of the rom-com drama scored an average nationwide rating of 9.4 percent.

Congratulations to the cast and crew of “Fifties Professionals”!

Check out the first three episodes of “Fifties Professionals” with subtitles on Viki below:

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