Gong Myoung Gets Injured While Attempting To Protect Shin Hae Sun In 'Filing For Love'

Gong Myoung is ready to do whatever it takes to protect Shin Hae Sun on “Filing for Love”!

tvN’s “Filing for Love” is a romantic comedy that tells the story of Noh Ki Jun (Gong Myoung), the ace of a major corporation’s audit department, who is suddenly demoted to the team that handles internal misconduct. He winds up becoming increasingly entangled with Joo In Ah (Shin Hae Sun), a tough and eccentric team leader who is hiding a secret.

Spoilers

Previously on “Filing for Love,” Noh Ki Jun attempted to sacrifice himself for Joo In Ah’s sake by taking all responsibility for her scandal. Determined to shield her, Noh Ki Jun even decided to lie that he had sent the email out of malice because he harbored a grudge against Joo In Ah for demoting him. However, Jeon Jae Yeol (Kim Jae Wook) shocked everyone by unexpectedly revealing his history with Joo In Ah and taking the blame for the incident instead.

In newly released stills from the drama’s next episode, Noh Ki Jun arrives at the police station with his face covered in wounds. The bloodied Noh Ki Jun looks furious as he speaks passionately to the police, piquing curiosity as to what could have happened.

Joo In Ah, who has rushed to the station while worrying about Noh Ki Jun, wears a nervous expression as she watches the situation unfold.

A final photo captures Joo In Ah carefully tending to Noh Ki Jun’s wounds. Despite his injuries, Noh Ki Jun tries his best to reassure Joo In Ah by acting playful and nonchalant.

“In Episode 11, a new crisis arises due to malicious reports about Joo In Ah’s past,” said the drama’s production team. “Please keep an eye on what choices Joo In Ah and Noh Ki Jun make as they set out to protect one another.”

The next episode of “Filing for Love” will air on May 30 at 9:10 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, catch up on all the previous episodes of the drama on Viki below:

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