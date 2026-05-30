'My Royal Nemesis' To Reveal The Heartbreaking Story Of Lim Ji Yeon And Heo Nam Jun's Past Lives

SBS’s “My Royal Nemesis” will finally reveal the story of Lim Ji Yeon and Heo Nam Jun’s past lives on its next episode!

“My Royal Nemesis” is a romantic comedy starring Lim Ji Yeon as Shin Seo Ri, a struggling actress who is suddenly possessed by the spirit of a notorious villainess from the Joseon era. Heo Nam Jun stars as Cha Se Gye, a ruthless chaebol heir who is known as a “monster created by capitalism.”

Spoilers

On the previous episode of “My Royal Nemesis,” Shin Seo Ri finally became aware of her own feelings for Cha Se Gye, marking the true start of their romance. Meanwhile, in their past lives from the Joseon era, Kang Dan Shim (also played by Lim Ji Yeon) was heartbroken by the news of Yi Hyun (Heo Nam Jun)’s marriage.

In newly released stills from the drama’s upcoming episode, Yi Hyun gently holds Kang Dan Shim’s shoulder and carefully cradles her hand in his own. Meanwhile, Kang Dan Shim looks nervous and flustered by this physical contact.

Another photo captures the two of them gazing into one another’s eyes as Yi Hyun uses an article of clothing to shield them from the rain.

The “My Royal Nemesis” production team teased, “In Episode 8, which airs today, the heartbreaking story of Dan Shim and Hyun’s past lives will be unveiled. Please tune in to find out what happened between them 300 years ago.”

The next episode of “My Royal Nemesis” will air on May 30 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Heo Nam Jun in “A Hundred Memories” on Viki below:

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And check out Lim Ji Yeon’s film “Revolver” below:

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