Shin Ha Kyun Disappears In The Middle Of A Family Outing On 'Fifties Professionals'

MBC’s “Fifties Professionals” has shared a suspenseful sneak peek of its next episode!

“Fifties Professionals” is a new action-comedy about three seemingly ordinary but secretly dangerous middle-aged men who are brought back into action by destiny. The three men, who once reigned at the top of their respective fields, find themselves exiled to the remote island of Yeongseon after a mysterious incident. There, they begin a bittersweet and comedic quest to uncover the truth about the fateful day from 10 years ago that changed their lives.

Spoilers

On the previous episode of “Fifties Professionals,” Jung Ho Myung decided to head to Heaven Capital himself after his investigation failed to get him the answers he needed. The episode ended on a cliffhanger, with Yoo In Goo (Hyun Bong Sik)’s minions closing on a majorly outnumbered Jung Ho Myung in the bathroom.

In newly released stills from the drama’s upcoming fourth episode, Jung Ho Myung spends some quality time with his son and his wife during a family outing. As he gets to enjoy a peaceful moment with his family for the first time in a long while, Jung Ho Myung wears a radiant smile that exudes contentment/.

However, in the next photo, Jung Ho Myung has suddenly vanished into thin air, leaving his wife looking alarmed as she stares off at something in the distance.

Meanwhile, another photo shows Bong Je Soon (Oh Jung Se) and his nephew Heo Nam Il (Kim Seong Jeong) hiding out at a bathhouse after losing their home.

A final photo captures Prosecutor Kang on the phone with a mystery caller, unable to hide the fact that she’s been caught off guard by what she’s just heard.

To find out what lies in store for all these characters, catch the fourth episode of “Fifties Professionals” on May 30 at 9:50 p.m. KST!

In the meantime, watch the first three episodes of the drama with subtitles on Viki below:

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