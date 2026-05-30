Son Hyun Joo Suddenly Announces Retirement And Sparks A Fierce Succession Battle In 'Reborn Rookie'

Get ready for a vicious succession battle in JTBC’s upcoming drama “Reborn Rookie”!

“Reborn Rookie” tells the story of Kang Yong Ho (Son Hyun Joo), the powerful chairman of leading conglomerate Choi Sung Group. After an accident, he unexpectedly finds himself living an unwanted second life when his soul is swapped into the youthful body of soccer player Hwang Jun Hyun (Lee Jun Young), forcing him to start over as a rookie employee at his own company.

In “Reborn Rookie,” Kang Yong Ho is a self-made business magnate who has made Choi Sung Group into a top 10 company through his relentless drive and cool-headed judgment. As someone who values results, his strict standards in evaluating other people keep everyone around him on their toes.

Kang Yong Ho’s eldest daughter Kang Jae Gyeong (Jeon Hye Jin) and eldest son Kang Jae Seong (Jin Goo) have long been locked in a tense rivalry over succession, and because of their father’s focus on merit, they have both tried to prove themselves a worthy successor in their own ways.

When Kang Yong Ho suddenly declares his plans to retire during an executive meeting, his unexpected announcement heats up the already fierce competition between the two siblings. Instead of reacting with surprise at their father’s declaration, they respond with determined gazes that reveal the intensity of their resolve to win the battle ahead.

To find out why Kang Yong Ho suddenly decides to step down from his position as chairman, tune in to the premiere of “Reborn Rookie” on May 30 at 10:40 p.m. KST! The drama will be available to watch on Viki.

In the meantime, you can check out teasers for “Reborn Rookie” with English subtitles below:

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