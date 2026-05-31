'My Royal Nemesis' Earns Its Highest Ratings Yet + 'Filing For Love' Heads Into Finale On New Saturday High

Both SBS’s “My Royal Nemesis” and tvN’s “Filing for Love” hit new highs in viewership last night!

On May 30, “My Royal Nemesis” kicked off the second half of its run on its highest viewership ratings to date. According to Nielsen Korea, the latest episode of the fantasy romance took first place in its time slot with an average nationwide rating of 10.4 percent, making it the most-watched miniseries of Saturday.

Meanwhile, the penultimate episode of “Filing for Love” earned the drama’s highest ratings yet for a Saturday (when its ratings have generally been lower compared to Sundays). The rom-com remained first place in its time slot across all channels with an average nationwide rating of 7.6 percent ahead of its series finale, making it the most-watched cable show of any kind to air on Saturday.

MBC’s “Fifties Professionals,” which shares a time slot with “My Royal Nemesis,” held relatively steady with an average nationwide rating of 5.2 percent for its fourth episode.

JTBC’s new drama “Reborn Rookie” premiered to an average nationwide rating of 3.7 percent—a figure significantly higher than the premiere rating of 2.2 percent achieved by its predecessor “We Are All Trying Here” (the drama that previously occupied its time slot).

Finally, KBS 2TV’s “Recipe for Love” remained the most-watched program of Saturday overall with an average nationwide rating of 13.3 percent.

Check out the first episode of “Reborn Rookie” with subtitles on Viki below:

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Or start watching “Fifties Professionals” here:

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And catch up on “Filing for Love” below!

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