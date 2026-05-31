Shin Hae Sun, Gong Myoung, And Kim Jae Wook Team Up To Take Down Kang Sang Jun In 'Filing For Love' Finale

Shin Hae Sun, Gong Myoung, and Kim Jae Wook will join forces to bring down Kang Sang Jun on the final episode of “Filing for Love”!

tvN’s “Filing for Love” is a romantic comedy that tells the story of Noh Ki Jun (Gong Myoung), the ace of a major corporation’s audit department, who is suddenly demoted to the team that handles internal misconduct. He winds up becoming increasingly entangled with Joo In Ah (Shin Hae Sun), a tough and eccentric team leader who is hiding a secret.

Spoilers

On the previous episode of “Filing for Love,” Joo In Ah and Noh Ki Jun set out to protect Haemu Group from the nefarious Jeon Seong Yeol (Kang Sang Jun), who was aggressively pushing ahead with his plans for the sale of subsidiaries and large-scale restructuring of the company. With the livelihoods of 150,000 employees in jeopardy, Jeon Seong Yeol’s actions ultimately resulted in protests in the Haemu Group building’s lobby.

The episode ended with Joo In Ah, Noh Ki Jun, and Jeon Jae Yeol (Kim Jae Wook) arriving together at the protest site, signaling that they had formed an alliance to stand up to Jeon Seong Yeol.

In newly released stills from the drama’s upcoming finale, the trio prepares to launch a full-fledged counterattack and reclaim Haemu Group from Jeon Seong Yeol’s greedy clutches. As they discuss their strategy for the final showdown, the three of them wear determined expressions that hint at their resolve to fight back. Jeon Jae Yeol’s intense focus as he listens to Joo In Ah and Noh Ki Jun speak also piques curiosity as to why he wound up changing his mind and deciding to help them after all.

Meanwhile, the hard-working members of Audit Team 3 pound the pavement in order to gather the Board of Directors for an emergency meeting. In order to personally persuade the board members to convene, Audit Team 3 goes all the way to their homes, golf courses, and even the airport to track them down.

The “Filing for Love” production team teased, “Joo In Ah, Noh Ki Jun, and Jeon Jae Yeol’s final counterattack to protect Haemu Group will unfold in a thrilling way.”

They went on to add, “Please also stay tuned until the very end to find out what sort of ending lies in store for the romance between Joo In Ah and Noh Ki Jun, who are facing cold reality.”

The final episode of “Filing for Love” will air on May 31 at 9:10 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, catch up on all the previous episodes of the drama on Viki below!

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