Lee Jun Young Drops A Bombshell At Emergency Press Conference In 'Reborn Rookie'

Lee Jun Young is about to turn the world upside down by dropping an unexpected bombshell on “Reborn Rookie”!



JTBC’s “Reborn Rookie” is a new drama that tells the story of Kang Yong Ho (Son Hyun Joo), the powerful chairman of leading conglomerate Choiseong Group. After an accident, he unexpectedly finds himself living an unwanted second life when his soul is swapped into the youthful body of soccer player Hwang Jun Hyun (Lee Jun Young), forcing him to start over as a rookie employee at his own company.

Spoilers

On the first episode of “Reborn Rookie,” Kang Yong Ho’s eldest children, Kang Jae Gyeong (Jeon Hye Jin) and Kang Jae Seong (Jin Goo), injured Hwang Jun Hyun in a hit-and-run that brought his promising soccer career to an abrupt halt. When Hwang Jun Hyun showed up with evidence, Kang Yong Ho hid his inner rage at his children’s behavior and coolly offered the young man a blank check.

However, things took an unexpected turn when a head-butting accident led to the two men suddenly swapping souls. After waking up in Hwang Jun Hyun’s body, Kang Yong Ho was shocked to learn that he was being framed for his children’s hit-and-run.

In newly released stills from the drama’s upcoming second episode, Hwang Jun Hyun (now actually Kang Yong Ho) takes the podium at an emergency press conference called by Choiseong Group. Hwang Jun Hyun’s determined gaze as he stands before a crowd of reporters hints at his resolve and a grim sense of urgency.

Meanwhile, a startled Kang Jae Gyeong and Kang Jae Seong are unable to hide their shock as they stare at Hwang Jun Hyun. Their bewildered expressions suggest that an unexpected situation is unfolding, piquing curiosity as to what sort of bombshell the wronged Kang Yong Ho will drop using the voice of the hit-and-run victim himself.

To find out what happens at the emergency press conference, tune in to the second episode of “Reborn Rookie” on May 31 at 10:30 p.m. KST!

In the meantime, watch the first episode of “Reborn Rookie” with subtitles on Viki below:

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