6 New K-Dramas To Watch In June 2026

With the FIFA World Cup kicking off in June, networks are lightening up on the drama load this month. However, there are still some new K-dramas that are gearing up for their premiere!

Here are new K-dramas premiering in June 2026:

“Doctor on the Edge”

Korean Title: “닥터 섬보이”

Cast: Lee Jae Wook, Shin Ye Eun, Hong Min Ki, Lee Soo Kyung, Kim Yoon Woo

Premiere Date: June 1

Broadcast Details: Mondays and Tuesdays at 10 p.m. KST on ENA

“Doctor on the Edge” is about public health doctor Do Ji Eui (Lee Jae Wook) and nurse Yook Ha Ri (Shin Ye Eun), who is hiding a secret. After crossing paths on a remote island, they embark on a heartwarming journey of saving lives and learning about love as they get to know the island’s residents.





Korean Title: “거짓말이 사는 집”

Cast: Kim Seung Beom, Kim Gyeong Min, Lee Jeong Ho

Premiere Date: June 5

Broadcast Details: Fridays at 12 a.m. KST, available on Viki

“The Lie We Lived In” is a thriller BL drama about contract killer Seo Yi Do (Kim Seung Beom) whose mission is to kill Heo Dong Hwa (Lee Jong Ho), but his plans go awry when friendly detective Chu Tae Jeong (Kim Gyeong Min) shows up—and feelings get involved.

Watch “The Lie We Lived In”:

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“Teach You A Lesson”

Korean Title: “참교육”

Cast: Kim Moo Yeol, Lee Sung Min, Jin Ki Joo, P.O

Premiere Date: June 5

Broadcast Details: all episodes released simultaneously at 4 p.m. KST on Netflix

Set in a broken school system, “Teach You a Lesson” is about the fictional Educational Rights Protection Bureau, a government task force created to restore teachers’ authority in an era of unruly students, demanding parents, and struggling schools.





“See You at Work Tomorrow!”

Korean Title: “내일도 출근!”

Cast: Seo In Guk, Park Ji Hyun, Kang Mina, Choi Kyung Hoon, Won Gyu Bin

Premiere Date: June 22

Broadcast Details: Mondays and Tuesdays at 8:50 p.m. KST on tvN

Based on a hit webtoon, “See You at Work Tomorrow!” is a romance drama about Cha Ji Yoon (Park Ji Hyun), an office worker stuck in a career rut, who winds up making a fresh start both in her career and in her love life after becoming entangled with her prickly boss Kang Si Woo (Seo In Guk).





“Notes from the Last Row”

Korean Title: “맨 끝줄 소년”

Cast: Choi Min Sik, Choi Hyun Wook, Heo Joon Ho, Kim Yoon Jin, Jin Kyung

Premiere Date: June 26

Broadcast Details: all episodes released simultaneously at 4 p.m. KST on Netflix

“Notes from the Last Row” is a gripping suspense drama that follows Heo Mun Oh (Choi Min Sik), a grumpy literature professor and failed novelist, who discovers untapped genius in Lee Kang (Choi Hyun Wook), a mysterious student seated in the last row of his class, and becomes obsessed with his writing.





“Agent Kim Reactivated”

Korean Title: “김부장”

Cast: So Ji Sub, Choi Dae Hoon, Yoon Kyung Ho

Premiere Date: June 26

Broadcast Details: Fridays and Saturdays at 9:50 p.m. KST on SBS

“Agent Kim Reactivated” is an action revenge drama about Manager Kim (So Ji Sub), an ordinary dad and employee at a small savings bank who becomes the most dangerous man in the world to save his one and only beloved daughter Min Ji.

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