STARSHIP Reveals New Boy Group AEN + Launches Social Media Accounts

Meet the members of STARSHIP Entertainment’s new boy group AEN!

On June 1, STARSHIP Entertainment officially announced their plans to debut a new seven-member boy group called AEN.

In addition to introducing the members of the group, STARSHIP Entertainment has released a logo motion teaser and launched several official social media accounts for AEN. You can now find AEN on X (formerly Twitter), YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, and Weibo.

Check out AEN’s new social media accounts, logo motion teaser, and member profiles below!

Kyuhyun

Born January 7, 2005

Haru

Born February 25, 2006

Jiyong

Born May 7, 2004

Kaira

Born May 10, 2008

Bomin

Born February 22, 2004

Junseo

Born February 15, 2007

Haruto

Born March 22, 2006

Stay tuned for more updates on AEN’s upcoming debut!