STARSHIP Reveals New Boy Group AEN + Launches Social Media Accounts
Meet the members of STARSHIP Entertainment’s new boy group AEN!
On June 1, STARSHIP Entertainment officially announced their plans to debut a new seven-member boy group called AEN.
In addition to introducing the members of the group, STARSHIP Entertainment has released a logo motion teaser and launched several official social media accounts for AEN. You can now find AEN on X (formerly Twitter), YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, and Weibo.
Check out AEN’s new social media accounts, logo motion teaser, and member profiles below!
Kyuhyun
Born January 7, 2005
Haru
Born February 25, 2006
Jiyong
Born May 7, 2004
Kaira
Born May 10, 2008
Bomin
Born February 22, 2004
Junseo
Born February 15, 2007
Haruto
Born March 22, 2006
Stay tuned for more updates on AEN’s upcoming debut!