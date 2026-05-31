BTS Announces Start Of 2026 FESTA By Revealing Timeline

ARMY, it’s officially that time of year!

On June 1 at midnight KST, BTS kicked off the countdown to this year’s “BTS FESTA,” their yearly celebration of the anniversary of their debut in June 2013.

Every year, BTS commemorates the occasion by releasing lots of new content and surprises for their fans in the weeks leading up to their anniversary, and with all of the BTS members now back from the army, this year promises to be an extra-special celebration.

To find out what’s coming up in the weeks ahead, check out the timeline for the 2026 BTS FESTA below!

While you wait for the FESTA to start, watch BTS’s docu-series “BREAK THE SILENCE” on Viki below:

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