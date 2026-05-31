Lee Young Ji Apologizes For Recent Instagram Posts

Lee Young Ji has shared a personal apology regarding the controversy over her recent Instagram posts.

In the early hours of the morning on May 31 KST, Lee Young Ji took to Instagram Stories to post photos of herself wearing a red T-shirt and sporting hair newly dyed red. Using CORTIS’s “REDRED” as background music, Lee Young Ji wrote in the caption, “My hair color’s pretty, right? It’s new.”

With South Korea’s elections coming up on June 3, some expressed concern that Lee Young Ji’s emphasis of the color red could be seen as support for a specific political party.

After deleting the posts in question, Lee Young Ji returned to Instagram Stories later that evening with a new selfie showing her hair now dyed black.

The singer also posted the following apology:

You must have been surprised yesterday because I uploaded such an ill-timed story..

Many people let me know via DM. I felt apologetic and wanted to rectify the situation however I could, so I quickly went and dyed my hair, which is why this explanation is late.

I’m sorry. Even though I was definitely aware that this is a critical time, my eagerness to communicate [with my fans] got ahead of me, and I wasn’t thinking clearly as I haphazardly posted recent photos. I will not hide behind the cowardly excuse that I was ignorant, and I will learn from this while reflecting [on my mistake]. I apologize for my thoughtless behavior. I hope you have a great day.

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