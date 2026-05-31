BTS's j-hope's 'Killin' It Girl (Solo Version)' MV Soars Past 100 Million Views

BTS’s j-hope has hit the 100 million mark on YouTube with his latest solo single!

On June 1 at around 3 a.m. KST, j-hope’s “Choreography version” music video for his song “Killin’ It Girl (Solo Version)” surpassed 100 million views on YouTube.

This version of the music video was originally released on June 16, 2025 at midnight KST, meaning that it took just over 11 months and 16 days to reach the milestone.

Congratulations to j-hope!

Celebrate by watching the music video for “Killin’ It Girl (Solo Version)” again below:

Watch BTS’s docu-series “BREAK THE SILENCE” on Viki below:

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