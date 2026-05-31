Watch: Jun So Min Returns To 'Running Man' As Guest Alongside Kim Kyung Nam In New Preview

Jun So Min is returning to “Running Man” for a special guest appearance!

On May 31, the popular SBS variety show aired a sneak peek of next week’s episode, which will feature former “Running Man” cast member Jun So Min and Kim Kyung Nam as guests.

As soon as Jun So Min is reunited with the “Running Man” cast, she immediately gets up to her signature antics, from playfully pretending to kiss Yang Se Chan on the cheek to boldly searching for something inside HaHa’s shorts.

Meanwhile, Kim Kyung Nam reveals that seven years ago, one of the “Running Man” members told him not to do variety shows. Yang Se Chan asks in surprise, “So you’ve been holding back for seven years?”

Once the games begin, Jun So Min marvels at how meticulous and detail-oriented Kim Kyung Nam is. As a fierce battle of wits unfolds, Jun So Min reaches out to HaHa to strike up a strategic alliance—though, because it’s “Running Man,” it’s unclear how long that alliance will last.

After Yang Se Chan is seen getting angry at someone for “robbing” him, the preview ends with a glimpse of the competition heating up through various physical games.

Check out the new preview below!

Jun So Min and Kim Kyung Nam’s episode of “Running Man” will air on June 7 at 6:10 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch full episodes of “Running Man” with subtitles on Viki below:

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Or watch Kim Kyung Nam in his recent drama “Phantom Lawyer” here:

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And check out Jun So Min’s film “2037” below:

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