'Filing For Love' Ends On Highest Ratings Of Its Run + 'Reborn Rookie' Rises For 2nd Episode

tvN’s “Filing for Love” has gone out on an all-time high!

On May 31, the rom-com drama ended on the highest viewership ratings of its entire run. According to Nielsen Korea, the series finale of “Filing for Love” took first place in its time slot across all channels, including public broadcast networks, with an average nationwide rating of 9.7 percent.

Meanwhile, JTBC’s new drama “Reborn Rookie” enjoyed a significant increase in viewership for its second episode, which jumped to an average nationwide rating of 5.2 percent.

Finally, KBS 2TV’s “Recipe for Love” remained the most-watched show of Sunday with an average nationwide rating of 15.0 percent.

Binge-watch all of “Filing for Love” with subtitles on Viki below:

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And check out the first two episodes of “Reborn Rookie” below!

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