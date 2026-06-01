Lee Jae Wook And Shin Ye Eun Reunite With An Unexpected Situation In New Drama 'Doctor On The Edge'

ENA’s upcoming drama “Doctor on the Edge” has released new stills ahead of its premiere!

“Doctor on the Edge” tells the love story of public health doctor Do Ji Eui (Lee Jae Wook), who is assigned to the notorious island Pyeondong, and nurse Yook Ha Ri (Shin Ye Eun), who is hiding a secret. After crossing paths on a remote island, they embark on a heartwarming journey of saving lives and learning about love as they get to know the island’s residents.

The newly released stills capture the unexpected reunion of Do Ji Eui and Yook Ha Ri and also foreshadow a day filled with a continuous streak of misfortunes for Ji Eui.

Do Ji Eui, who already had a rough introduction to the island due to his trauma related to the sea and islands, is hit with yet another incident. One image shows him desperately clinging to a tree with a terrified expression.

In contrast to Do Ji Eui, Yook Ha Ri is seen warmly greeting people in her hometown, raising curiosity.

In the following set of stills, Yook Ha Ri is seen smiling brightly while Do Ji Eui is captured with a disgruntled expression, raising questions about what kind of commotion brought the two of them together again on Pyeongdong.

The next set of stills depicts another ordeal faced by Do Ji Eui on his first day at the Pyeondong health clinic.

He is startled upon meeting a “surprise guest” who had been waiting for him and ends up collapsing in shock. The reactions of Um Jeong Seon (Lee Soo Kyung) and Hwang Shin Hye (Joo In Young), who are flustered by the sudden commotion caused by the new doctor Do Ji Eui, also add to the humor.

Viewers can’t wait to find out who the troublesome visitor is and what chaotic events will make life even harder for Do Ji Eui, who already dislikes the island.

The production team stated, “In the upcoming first episode, Do Ji Eui, who is struggling from the very beginning due to his trauma related to islands, will face a series of incidents. His witty banter with Yook Ha Ri will bring both excitement and laughter.”

They added, “Please look forward to what kind of stories will unfold with the unique residents of Pyeondong.”

“Doctor on the Edge” will premiere on June 1 at 10 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Lee Jae Wook in “Last Summer” on Viki:

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And watch Shin Ye Eun in “A Hundred Memories” below:

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