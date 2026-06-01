Watch: Seo In Guk Makes Park Ji Hyun’s Heart Flutter In “See You At Work Tomorrow!” Teaser

tvN’s upcoming drama “See You at Work Tomorrow!” has released a new teaser!

Based on the hit webtoon of the same name, “See You at Work Tomorrow!” is a romance drama starring Park Ji Hyun as Cha Ji Yoon, an office worker stuck in a career rut. After becoming entangled with her prickly boss Kang Si Woo (Seo In Guk), she winds up making a fresh start both in her career and in her love life.

The newly released teaser begins with the phrase, “Love sickness, a sickness of the heart that arises because of someone you love,” written on a stopped cassette player. The phrase then changes from “someone you love” to “your boss,” delivering a twist. The teaser then gives a glimpse of Cha Ji Yoon’s reality as a burned-out office worker worn down by repetitive tasks and pressure from her boss.

In one scene, Cha Ji Yoon, who has been enduring her boss’s cold remarks, is heard saying in narration, “Will there ever be hope in this hellish commute to work?”

In another scene, Kang Si Woo picks up a diary Cha Ji Yoon dropped and says, “I want to work together with you, Cha Ji Yoon.”

As she receives the diary, she says to herself, “Wow, why is my heart racing?” The text on the cassette player also changes back to “a sickness of the heart caused by the one you love,” hinting at the romance between the two.

As the two stand facing each other, the teaser ends with Cha Ji Yoon’s words, “Despite this love sickness, I will still go to work tomorrow,” raising curiosity about how their relationship will evolve.

Watch the teaser below!

“See You at Work Tomorrow!” will premiere on June 22 at 8:50 p.m. KST, taking over the time slot currently occupied by “The Legend of Kitchen Soldier.”

In the meantime, watch Seo In Guk in “Doom at Your Service” below:

Watch Now

And watch Park Ji Hyun in “Forbidden Fairytale” on Viki:

Watch Now

Source (1)