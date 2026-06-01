BOYNEXTDOOR’s Jaehyun Sustains Ankle Injury + To Limit Participation In Performances

BOYNEXTDOOR’s Jaehyun will temporarily limit his participation in performances due to an ankle injury.

On June 1, KOZ Entertainment announced that Jaehyun was diagnosed with a partial ligament sprain after visiting a hospital for an ankle injury. While he will continue to participate in upcoming scheduled activities, his involvement in performances will be limited as he focuses on recovery.

Read the agency’s full statement below:

Hello, this is KOZ Entertainment.

We would like to provide some Information regarding BOYNEXTDOOR member Myung Jaehyun’s condition and upcoming schedule.

Myung Jaehyun recently visited a hospital due to an ankle injury and was diagnosed with a partial ligament sprain. While he is able to carry out daily activities, medical professionals advised that he refrain from strenuous movements and focus on rest and recovery for a period of time.

As a result, Myung Jaehyun will participate in his upcoming scheduled activities, but his involvement in performances will be limited.

Our company will prioritize the artist’s health above all else and provide full support so that he can focus on his recovery. His participation in future schedules and performances will be managed flexibly depending on his condition.

We will do our utmost to help Myung Jaehyun recover and return to fans in good health.

Thank you for your unwavering love and support for BOYNEXTDOOR.

Thank you.