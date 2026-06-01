Shin Hae Sun Confirmed To Lead New Mystery Romance Drama

Shin Hae Sun has been confirmed to lead SBS’s upcoming drama “Dash” (literal title)!

On June 1, SBS announced the production of the new series and Shin Hae Sun’s casting during its drama media day event “SBS DRAMA: NEXT EPISODE” in Seoul.

“Dash” is a mystery suspense romance drama that follows Min Hwa Young (Shin Hae Sun), a prosecutor determined to uphold justice with her own hands, as she relentlessly pursues the truth surrounding her husband, who suddenly becomes a murder suspect.

Shin Hae Sun will star as Min Hwa Young, the head prosecutor of the Special Investigation Division 1 at the Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office. Driven by a long-standing desire to uncover the truth behind her mother’s mysterious death, Min Hwa Young rises to one of the prosecution’s most powerful positions through sheer talent and determination. However, when her husband becomes a murder suspect, she finds herself torn between love and the pursuit of truth. Through the role, Shin Hae Sun is expected to showcase Hwa Young’s fierce resolve and unyielding determination as she presses forward against all odds.

Regarding the casting, the production team stated, “Shin Hae Sun was the only actress who could fully portray Min Hwa Young’s desperate and harrowing journey as she fights to uncover the truth, even at the cost of her own destruction.”

The production team added, “ We hope viewers will look forward to and show lots of interest in this project, which will boldly ‘dash’ into their hearts as well.”

“Dash” is scheduled to premiere on SBS in 2027.

In the meantime, watch Shin Hae Sun in her most recent drama “Filing for Love” below!

Watch Now

Source (1)