Kang Ki Young, Park Hae Mi, And Kim Ki Chun Stand In The Way Of Kang Dong Won, Park Ji Hyun, And Um Tae Goo In “Wild Sing”

The upcoming comedy film “Wild Sing” has unveiled new character stills of its scene-stealing special guests!

“Wild Sing” is a comedy movie that follows the story of TRIANGLE, a once-popular co-ed trio that fell into obscurity after an unfortunate incident. The film depicts their chaotic journey as they attempt to reunite and make a comeback.

Kang Ki Young, Park Hae Mi, and Kim Ki Chun will make special appearances as a trio of memorable characters who create obstacles for TRIANGLE’s members along the way.

Kang Ki Young stars as Na Tae Poong, a former lesser-known member of the dance group Megaton who has since become a major variety show star. He will showcase a fun rivalry with Hyun Woo (Kang Dong Won), whose fortunes have dramatically reversed over the years.

Praising the actor’s performance, director Son Jae Gon shared, “The ideas Kang Ki Young brought to the role were so entertaining that I wanted to keep watching him act even after we got the OK cut.”

Sporting a striking blonde look, Park Hae Mi transforms into Do Mi’s (Park Ji Hyun‘s) wealthy mother-in-law. Her character delivers laughs through an unconventional “contact-free mother-in-law” dynamic, constantly nagging her daughter-in-law via tablet video calls.

Director Son Jae Gon remarked, “She has an energy that commands attention even when she’s simply sitting still. She was the perfect casting choice for this role.”

Completing the lineup, Kim Ki Chun plays Boss Go, a loan shark who appears to collect the investment money poured into Sang Gu’s (Um Tae Goo‘s) solo album. Known for his warm and humorous image, Kim Ki Chun is set to surprise viewers with a much colder and more intimidating presence.

Expressing his excitement for the actor’s transformation, director Son Jae Gon commented, “He’s an actor with the tremendous ability to completely pull off villainous roles as well.”

“Wild Sing” will premiere on June 3.

Watch Kang Ki Young’s drama “Queen of Divorce” below!

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