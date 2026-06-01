Jeong Sewoon Announces Military Enlistment Date

Jeong Sewoon will be enlisting in the military.

On June 1, his agency CAMWUS announced that Jeong Sewoon will begin his mandatory military service as an active-duty soldier on June 23. The agency also shared that the time and location of his enlistment will remain private and that no official events will be held on the day.

Read the agency’s full statement below:

Hello,

This is CAMWUS.

We would like to express our sincere gratitude to all members of LUCKY for your continued love and support for Jeong Sewoon.

Jeong Sewoon will enlist as an active-duty soldier in the Republic of Korea Army on June 23 to fulfill his mandatory military service.

In accordance with the artist’s wishes, the location and time of his enlistment will not be disclosed, and no official event will be held on the day of his enlistment. As the entrance ceremony is a private occasion shared with many fellow enlistees and their families, we kindly ask fans to refrain from visiting the site in person.

During his military service, letters may be sent to us through the same method previously announced on the official fan cafe, and we will make sure all letters are delivered to him.

We ask for your continued support and encouragement as Jeong Sewoon fulfills his military duty and returns in good health.

Thank you.