TWICE’s Dahyun Makes Meaningful Birthday Donation To Help Leukemia Patients

TWICE’s Dahyun is celebrating her birthday by giving back!

On June 1, JYP Entertainment announced that Dahyun donated 30 million won (approximately $20,000) to the Ulsan Community Chest of Korea in honor of her birthday on May 28.

The donation will go toward medical expenses and treatment support for leukemia patients in the Ulsan area who are facing financial hardship.

Sharing the reason behind her donation, Dahyun said, “I wanted to share the love I have received on my birthday with others. I hope my contribution can provide even a small source of strength and comfort to those currently undergoing treatment.”

Happy birthday, Dahyun!

Watch TWICE’s Dahyun in her drama “Love Me” below:

WATCH NOW

Source (1)