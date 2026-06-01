Park So Yi Reunites With Mother Lim Soo Jung After Waking From A 3-Year Coma In “The Second Child”

The upcoming film “The Second Child” has unveiled its first stills!

“The Second Child” is a mystery film that follows Soo An, a girl who awakens from a coma after three years. As she reunites with her changed mother Geum Ok and encounters Jae In, a mysterious girl who bears an uncanny resemblance to her late older sister Soo Ryeon, Soo An finds herself drawn into the secret of a mysterious “shadow fairy tale.”

The newly released stills spotlight Park So Yi as Soo An, capturing the character’s emotional turmoil through her poignant gaze and subtle expressions. As a girl trying struggling to make sense of a world that has changed during her years in a coma, Park So Yi is expected to deliver a deeply layered and compelling performance.

Meanwhile, Yuna, who plays the mysterious Jae In, commands attention with her restrained yet detailed portrayal. Stills showing the two girls gazing warmly at one another or lying side by side while looking at a snow globe heighten curiosity about the connection that binds them together.

Another notable aspect of the film is the transformation of Lim Soo Jung, who is also the producer of the film. She plays Geum Ok, a mother left emotionally shaken by grief and fear after losing someone precious to her. From the warmth in her eyes as she looks at her daughter after she awakens to the suspicion she directs toward Jae In, Lim Soo Jung is expected to deliver a layered portrayal that further intensifies the film’s tension.

“The Second Child” is set to premiere in July.

Watch Lim Soo Jung in “Mad Concrete Dreams” below:

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