Seo In Guk And Krystal Confirmed For New Fantasy Office Drama

Seo In Guk and Krystal have been confirmed to lead tvN’s upcoming drama “The Office Worker Who Sees Destiny” (literal translation)!

Based on a web novel, “The Office Worker Who Sees Destiny” is a fantasy office drama that follows a man born with the destiny of a shaman and the ability to see other people’s fates. Dreaming of an ordinary life, he lives as a regular office worker. The drama is directed by Kim Jae Hyun of “Dynamite Kiss” and written by Park Hye Jin of “Café Minamdang.”

Seo In Guk plays Choi Young Hoon. Born with a fate that destined him to become a shaman and bring turmoil to the world, Choi Young Hoon dreams of living an ordinary life while using his ability to read other people’s destinies through fortune telling and physiognomy. By simply holding someone’s hand, he can read their fortune without any prior information. After spending 25 years isolated from the outside world, he begins his career as a rookie office worker at the age of 33.

After joining the major corporation Pilsan Trading, Choi Young Hoon attempts to live as an ordinary employee while keeping his extraordinary abilities hidden. However, he becomes caught up in the corruption, greed, and power struggles within the company, leading him into a series of unexpected events.

Krystal takes on the role of Im Yeon Hee. Born into a life where everyone around her is an enemy, she has pushed forward without giving in and carved out her own path. She grew up in a chaebol family but was pushed out of her household after a childhood incident and then studied abroad, returning equipped with skills and experience.

She later meets Choi Young Hoon amid intense succession battles and internal corporate power struggles. After learning about his special ability, they begin to work together to forge their own destiny. Although she is known for her sharp judgment and strong survival instincts, she reveals a different side of herself through her relationship with Choi Young Hoon.

The production team commented, “We are happy to work with Seo In Guk and Krystal. We are confident that the sight of the protagonists effortlessly overcoming obstacles through fortune telling will deliver both thrilling tension and excitement to viewers.”

“The Office Worker Who Sees Destiny” is scheduled to premiere in the first half of 2027.

In the meantime, watch Seo In Guk in “Doom at Your Service”:

Watch Now

And Krystal in “Mad Concrete Dreams”:

Watch Now

Source (1)