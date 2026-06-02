So Ji Sub Goes From Elite Operative To Seo Su Min's Doting Dad In “Agent Kim Reactivated”

SBS’s upcoming drama “Agent Kim Reactivated” has offered a glimpse of the father-daughter relationship between So Ji Sub and Seo Su Min!

Based on a popular webtoon, “Agent Kim Reactivated” is an action revenge drama tells the story of Manager Kim (So Ji Sub), a seemingly ordinary dad with a secret past who puts everything on the line to save his beloved daughter.

So Ji Sub plays Manager Kim, an employee at a small savings bank who is also a former operative with experience in numerous special operations.

The stills show Manager Kim’s daily life as he goes through a busy morning routine for his daughter Min Ji (Seo Su Min), a high school sophomore. Wearing a floral apron, he prepares meals and irons her school uniform.

In contrast, Min Ji appears to value sleep more than her father’s care, as she lies back down on the sofa.

Another still also shows Manager Kim dozing off in front of the TV at night, capturing both the struggles and affection of a father and head of household.

According to the production team, So Ji Sub set the tone on set by showing natural chemistry with Seo Su Min from the very first shoot. Although this is his first time playing the father of a grown daughter, he is expected to deliver an immersive performance with a human touch.

The production team said, “So Ji Sub will show a friendly and human side through ‘Agent Kim Reactivated.’ Please look forward to So Ji Sub’s performance, which is expected to resonate with fathers across the country.”

“Agent Kim Reactivated” will premiere on June 26 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch So Ji Sub in “Confession” on Viki below:

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