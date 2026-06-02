Kang Mina Transforms Into A Relatable Office Employee In New Drama “See You At Work Tomorrow!”

tvN’s upcoming drama “See You at Work Tomorrow!” has unveiled new stills of Kang Mina in character!

Based on a hit webtoon, “See You at Work Tomorrow!” is a romance drama starring Park Ji Hyun as Cha Ji Yoon, an office worker stuck in a career rut. After becoming entangled with her prickly boss Kang Si Woo (Seo In Guk), she winds up making a fresh start both in her career and in her love life.

Kang Mina plays Yoon No Ah, a five-year employee in Saeum Electronics’ Product Planning Team 1. Yoon No Ah is honest in love but goes through an unexpected breakup that leads her into a period of change. She balances romance and work, experiences growing pains, and gradually matures over time.

She has a candid personality, admitting when she does not know something and apologizing first when she is wrong. She also has a slightly clumsy charm. Although she often makes mistakes, she builds relationships through sincerity and positive energy.

The stills show Yoon No Ah looking around nervously at an event venue and staying fully focused on her work in the office. Her neat office outfits and realistic setting reflect the concerns and growth of a typical office worker.

Kang Mina is expected to take on a more approachable and realistic character, showing different charms from her previous characters.

“See You at Work Tomorrow!” will premiere on June 22 at 8:50 p.m. KST, taking over the time slot currently occupied by “The Legend of Kitchen Soldier.”

While waiting, watch Kang Mina in “Usury Academy”:

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