Red Velvet’s Joy And Kim Hyun Jin Become Each Other’s Biggest Fans In New Romance Drama

The upcoming drama “One of a Kind Romance” has unveiled a new poster!

Based on a webtoon, “One of a Kind Romance” follows Gong Yu Il (Red Velvet’s Joy), an ordinary woman on the job hunt who unexpectedly becomes the manager of Tak Mu I (Kim Hyun Jin), a top star hiding the emotional scars left by a stalking incident. The drama follows their romance as Gong Yu Il, who dreams of living an ordinary life, and Tak Mu I, who found the strength to keep going through a novel she wrote years ago, cross paths by chance and gradually develop a sweet and heartfelt relationship.

The newly released poster offers a glimpse of the chemistry between the kind-hearted Gong Yu Il and the one-of-a-kind Tak Mu I. Dressed in matching casual outfits of shirts, knitwear, and jeans, the pair sit close together on a sofa holding the same book and exuding a sweet, warm atmosphere. The tagline, “A mutual-stanning romance between a top star and a job seeker,” teases their unique relationship as they become each other’s fans.

The production team commented, “Through Gong Yu Il and Tak Mu I’s journey of healing each other’s emotional wounds and growing their love, we hope to offer both comfort and heart-fluttering excitement to viewers weary from everyday life. We ask for lots of anticipation for ‘One of a Kind Romance,’ which will plant the seeds of love in everyone’s hearts through its lovable characters and charming story.”

Consisting of 12 episodes, “One of a Kind Romance” is slated to premiere in the second half of the year on TVING.

In the meantime, watch Joy in her drama “The One and Only” below:

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And watch Kim Hyun Jin in “IDOL I” below:

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