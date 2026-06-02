Yang Se Jong Is An Ace Prosecutor Who Gains An Unexpected Ability In New Drama “Spooky In Love”

tvN’s upcoming drama “Spooky in Love” has unveiled the first glimpse of Yang Se Jong in character!

“Spooky in Love” is an investigative occult romance drama about a hotel heiress who can see ghosts and a passionate, empathetic prosecutor who team up in a chaotic partnership. It is a remake of the 2011 film “Spellbound.”

Yang Se Jong plays Ma Gang Wook, an ace prosecutor at the Seoul District Prosecutors’ Office. Ma Gang Wook is known for strong investigative skills, a sense of justice, and empathy. He is respected within the office for his persistence and integrity, as he follows each case through to the end once he takes it on. He does not yield to power or organized networks and has been working on cold cases. However, after he meets a suspicious woman at a crime scene one day, he experiences an unexpected change.

Above all, Ma Gang Wook, who is more afraid of ghosts than anything else, suddenly gains the ability to see spirits, completely upending his daily life. After he begins seeing ghosts, strange incidents continue to unfold one after another, raising questions about why he has developed this ability.

In the stills, Ma Gang Wook’s dramatically changed daily life is on full display. In one image, he stands on a golf cart holding a megaphone, showing the drive and determination of a passionate prosecutor chasing a suspect.

In contrast, other stills show him sitting in shock after apparently witnessing something unexpected or clenching his fist toward empty space.

“Spooky in Love” is set to premiere on July 18 at 9:10 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Yang Se Jong in “Thirty But Seventeen” on Viki:

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