Namkoong Min Transforms Into A Neurosurgeon Searching For His Abducted Wife In New Drama “The Husband”

KBS2’s upcoming drama “The Husband” has unveiled new stills of Namkoong Min in character!

“The Husband” is a romance thriller that follows a man who becomes entangled in a desperate fight against a ruthless criminal in order to rescue his wife, who is kidnapped just before their divorce. In addition to Namkoong Min, the drama further stars Lee Seol, Kim Dae Myeung, and Lee Sang Hee.

Namkoong Min plays Kang Tae Joo, a neurosurgeon and director of We Are Together Hospital.

Kang Tae Joo decides to divorce his wife amid a troubled marriage. The next day, his wife is kidnapped.

In one still, Kang Tae Joo appears in surgical scrubs with a serious expression. In another, he is in a doctor’s gown, showing a cold demeanor.

Namkoong Min said, “When I first read the script, I was impressed by how fast-paced and immersive the story was. It goes beyond a simple crime thriller and deeply explores a couple’s emotions and relationship, as well as the choices people make in extreme situations. I was drawn to the strength of the drama itself rather than just the character, which is why I chose the role.”

He added, “Kang Tae Joo is a character who is constantly shaken and breaks down, but never gives up until the end, which I found very human.”

He further shared, “The appeal of Kang Tae Joo is that he seems perfect, but he is never truly perfect. As he dives into danger to save his wife, he is forced to confront his own weaknesses and emotions he has long avoided, and as the events unfold, he becomes increasingly shaken and changes.”

“The Husband” is set to premiere on July 4 at 9:20 p.m. KST.

While waiting, watch Namkoong Min in “My Dearest” on Viki:

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