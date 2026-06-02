Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Confirmed To Guest On “You Quiz On The Block”

Nvidia founder and CEO Jensen Huang will appear on tvN’s variety talk show “You Quiz on the Block”!

On June 2, tvN announced that Jensen Huang will be a guest on the program, with his episode to air sometime in June. This will be his first appearance on a variety talk show anywhere in the world

Jensen Huang founded Nvidia and turned it from a graphics chip maker into a leading company in the generative AI era. He is widely known for his influence in technology and business and is seen as a key figure who helped reshape the industry.

He has previously described South Korea as an important partner in the global AI ecosystem and has shown a clear interest in Korean culture, including its food. It remains to be seen what he will share with Yu Jae Seok on the show.

Nam Seung Yong, a management leader at CJ ENM, stated, “We are delighted that ‘You Quiz on the Block’ will be part of Jensen Huang’s special visit. We hope viewers will show lots of interest in the episode, which will explore his life story—from a boy who once washed dishes to the CEO of the world’s most valuable company by market capitalization—as well as his relentless drive, his insight into the rise of the AI era and the future, and his thoughts on the qualities needed in future generations of talent.”

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