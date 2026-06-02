Lee Jae Wook And Shin Ye Eun Face A Flood Of Complaints In “Doctor On The Edge”

“Doctor on the Edge” has unveiled new stills ahead of today’s new episode!

“Doctor on the Edge” tells the love story of public health doctor Do Ji Eui (Lee Jae Wook), who is assigned to the notorious island Pyeondong, and nurse Yook Ha Ri (Shin Ye Eun), who is hiding a secret. After crossing paths on a remote island, they embark on a heartwarming journey of saving lives and learning about love as they get to know the island’s residents.

Spoilers

The premiere episode captured Do Ji Eui’s eventful first days on the island as well as his fateful encounter with Yook Ha Ri. The episode ended on a touching note as Do Ji Eui, who has been struggling with trauma, found comfort through Yook Ha Ri.

The newly released photos show a more serious side of the pair. Late at night, they are called into action at the local health center to treat an emergency patient. While Do Ji Eui remains focused on the procedure, Yook Ha Ri appears unable to hide her concern, raising questions about the critical situation they are facing.

Life on Pyeondong Island also remains anything but peaceful. In another scene set the following day, the local health center is overwhelmed with complaints from residents. As Lee Jang Soo (Kim Ki Chun) strongly voices his objections, Do Ji Eui looks visibly flustered while Yook Ha Ri watches the situation unfold with a stern expression. What new challenge will Do Ji Eui encounter as he continues adjusting to island life?

Meanwhile, village chief Park Chun Sik (Woo Hyun) is also seen displaying visible anger. Previously, Do Ji Eui had managed to save Park Chun Sik after he collapsed from a heart attack. What could have caused the village chief’s renewed frustration?

The production team shared, “Episode 2 will begin to fully explore the evolving relationship between Do Ji Eui and Yook Ha Ri as they continue to cross paths on the remote island after their eventful first meeting. Please look forward to the story of the two characters as they treat patients together at the health center and grow through their encounters with residents who each have their own unique stories.”

Episode 2 of ENA’s “Doctor on the Edge” airs on June 2 at 10 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Lee Jae Wook in “Last Summer” on Viki:

WATCH NOW

And watch Shin Ye Eun in “A Hundred Memories” below:

WATCH NOW

Source (1)